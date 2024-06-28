Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 186.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 131,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 97.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.58. 8,193,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.34. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

