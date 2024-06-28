Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,654. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.