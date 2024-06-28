Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,950. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

