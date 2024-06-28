Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.23. 7,781,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,134,353. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

