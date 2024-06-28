Hengehold Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,084,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,185,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 388,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,757,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 173,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,717. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

