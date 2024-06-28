Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $14.46 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

