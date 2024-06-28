Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,525,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,848,000 after buying an additional 248,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,669 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 571,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,665. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

