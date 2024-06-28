Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 593 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 693,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. 4,736,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.