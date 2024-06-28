Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 30 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $31.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,766.79. 25,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,358.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,778.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,695.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Insider Transactions at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

