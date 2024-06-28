Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $8.90 Average PT from Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $870.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

See Also

