HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $247.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,522.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,674,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.