HC Wainwright Raises Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $11.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Core Scientific stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

