Harbor Group Inc. Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.