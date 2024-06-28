Harbor Group Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $36,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after acquiring an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after acquiring an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,108,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,141,000.

BATS:JCPB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 588,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

