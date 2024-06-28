Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.3 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

