H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $76.33 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

