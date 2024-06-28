GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 3.8% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $11.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $785.29. The company had a trading volume of 597,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,876. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

