Guggenheim Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Guggenheim restated their sell rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.96.

NYSE NET opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,796 shares of company stock worth $56,919,603 in the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

