Guggenheim Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $6.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $3.67. 8,014,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,253. The firm has a market cap of $293.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accolade

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. GGV Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

