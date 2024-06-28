Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Further Reading

