GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,791.25 ($22.72).

GSK Price Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,526 ($19.36) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,688.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,629.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

