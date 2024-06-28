Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEGGL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

