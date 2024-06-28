Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GDLC traded up 1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 22.94. 124,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is 20.06. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 7.72 and a 52-week high of 27.49.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
