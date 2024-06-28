Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 12252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

