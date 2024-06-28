Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 4,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

