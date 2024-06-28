Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

