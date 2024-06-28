Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QTR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF
