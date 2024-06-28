Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,003 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $35.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.65 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.