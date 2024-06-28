Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the technology ETF on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of AIQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 564,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -208.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $36.18.
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
