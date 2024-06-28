Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,404. The stock has a market cap of $313.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.
About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.