Global X Disruptive Materials ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMATGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -2,153.38 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

