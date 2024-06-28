Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Position Boosted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of COPX stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.