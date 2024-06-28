Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 16,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.
About Global X Clean Tech ETF
