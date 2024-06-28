Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 16,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

