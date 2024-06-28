Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 663,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 303,089 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $6.57.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,473,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 176,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

