Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 3.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 35,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 94,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Genprex Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($1.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genprex, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

