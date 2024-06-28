Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 3.9%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 35,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 94,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNPX
Genprex Stock Performance
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($1.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genprex, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genprex
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.