Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,945. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 14.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

