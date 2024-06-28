Gearbox Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $504,996.22 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $504,996.22 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0116609 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $543,425.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

