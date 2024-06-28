Gary G. Friedman Buys 34,200 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $20.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.35. 1,741,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,531. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,736,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $31,828,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Long Walk Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $23,318,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.46.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

