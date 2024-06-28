Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 521.5% in June

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,300 shares, an increase of 521.5% from the May 31st total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 400,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,644. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GANX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

