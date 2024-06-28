G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

G6 Materials Stock Down 14.9 %

GPHBF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,434. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.18.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 148.42% and a negative return on equity of 296.11%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

