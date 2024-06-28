FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.54 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $122.81.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

