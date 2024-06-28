FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at B. Riley

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $317.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.56. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 358,332 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,488,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 562,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,655 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

