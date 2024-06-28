FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded at B. Riley

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
FuelCell Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $317.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.56. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.54.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.