Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.