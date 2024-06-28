Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$85,966.00 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$164.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$166.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.20. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$188.82.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

