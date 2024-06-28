Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FXTGY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

