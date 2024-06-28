Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FXTGY traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.