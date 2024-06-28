Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

FOXF opened at $47.81 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,229,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

