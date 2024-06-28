Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Forrester Research Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FORR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $322.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Featured Stories
