Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FORR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $322.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Forrester Research Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.