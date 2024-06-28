FMC (NYSE:FMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after purchasing an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FMC by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after acquiring an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.