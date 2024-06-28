Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.90 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fission Uranium’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

FCUUF stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Further Reading

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

