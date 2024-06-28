First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) to Issue Dividend of $0.45

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4464 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

FKU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,945. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

