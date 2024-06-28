First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,082,000 after purchasing an additional 733,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,712,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 691,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

